Aruvi director’s next features a 90-year-old in the lead

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's second directorial titled Yazh, features nonagenarian actor SN Bhatt in a pivotal role.

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman directorial Yazh is bankrolled by RD Raja of 24 AM Studios.

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who caught everyone’s attention with his debut film Aruvi, has been working on his next, since last year. Now, it has been revealed that the project is titled Yazh and it features nonagenarian actor SN Bhatt in a pivotal role.

We hear the story revolves around the life of a 90-year-old, who refuses to come out of his bungalow but gets back to normalcy after a couple of youngsters accidentally enter his house.

SN Bhatt, a regular face in commercials, started his acting career with Balu Mahendra’s Moondram Pirai, and was seen latest in Kaatrin Mozhi, directed by Radha Mohan. He has also acted in Madrasapattinam and Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah.

Yazh, which went on floors last year around May, is produced by RD Raja of 24 AM Studios that had bankrolled Remo and Velaikkaran. A source close to the film unit says like Aruvi, this film also will have drama, suspense and humour, and can’t be assigned one specific genre. “Arun had the script ready even before he started shooting Aruvi,” added the source.

While other details of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon, the makers are eyeing an August release.

