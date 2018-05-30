Aruvi director Arun Prabu Purushothaman signs his second film with 24 AM Studios

Arun Prabu and RD Raja with their mentor. Arun Prabu and RD Raja with their mentor.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call Aruvi one of the biggest hits from Kollywood in 2017. A dark horse, the film ran to packed houses garnering much appreciation across quarters. It was also one of the rare films which still found space in theatres after it was legally made available online. The director of the film Arun Prabhu Purushothaman has now begun work on his next film. The filmmaker has signed up with RD Raja of 24 AM Studios, who produced Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran.

Making the announcement on Twitter, RD Raja wrote, “In the journey of Making gud content n wholesome entertainment,Today wit all ur blessings n support,We have signed with the passionate and dedicated filmmaker ‘ARUVI’ fame @thambiprabu89 at our Mentor Fr.RajaNayagam’s #Noshram, Paliankudi, Lower Camp,Kumily.”

“We have just signed the film as we wanted to kick off on a good day. Rest of the details are yet to be finalised. The next set of announcements should be out in a month,” Arun Prabhu told to indianexpress.com. He further added that, “I have always been keen on writing films that can’t be restricted to one genre. Just like Aruvi had humour, drama, suspense etc, this film also can’t be labelled to one category.”

RD Raja is also bankrolling Sivakarthikeyan’s two upcoming films. The first is Seema Raja, a rural entertainer directed by Varupadatha Valibar Sangam fame Ponram. The other project, a science fiction, is being tentatively referred to as SK 14, is being directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar.

