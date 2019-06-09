Aruvam teaser: Siddharth, Catherine Tresa star in this horror-thriller

The teaser of actor Siddharth’s upcoming horror-thriller film is finally out. Directed by debutant Sai Sekar, the film stars Catherine Tresa, of Madras fame, as the female lead, while Sathish and Kaali Venkat will be seen in supporting roles.

Advertising

The teaser, without giving much away, shows us various snippets from the movie. Siddharth looks his dashing self and is seen sporting various looks in the film. There are a few action scenes and only in the end, a horror angle is revealed. Siddharth will be sharing screen space with Catherine Tresa for the first time in this film.

Watch the teaser here:

Aruvam is Siddharth’s next horror-thriller after Aval, which was directed by Milind Rau and starred Andrea Jeremiah and Atul Kulkarni. The film’s music has been composed by SS Thaman, while cinematography and editing are handled by N. K. Ekambaram and Praveen K. L. respectively. R Ravindran of Trident Arts will be bankrolling Aruvam.

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in Kammara Sambhavam which marked his debut in the Malayalam film industry. He is currently working on Karthik Krish’s Shaitan Ka Bachcha and Sivappu Manjal Pachai, co-starring GV Prakash. Siddharth is also busy filming the upcoming Hindi film, Chhichhore, that also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.