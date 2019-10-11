Aruvam full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Siddharth and Catherine Tresa starrer Aruvam has become the latest victim of illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. The film is written and directed by debutant Sai Sekar, while Sathish and Kaali Venkat will be seen in supporting roles.

Aruvam is a horror-thriller that has Siddharth and Catherine sharing screen space for the first time. The film’s music has been composed by SS Thaman.

Tamilrockers is infamous for regularly leaking major films, TV shows and even web series. They often put up high-definition content as soon as it is released or aired. Recently, Madras High Court ordered a ban against Tamilrockers but the website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film a one-and-a-half star rating. She wrote, “A poorly-written film makes Siddharth’s character mouth funny lines, including, “En saavula kooda kalapadam iruka koodadhu.” (Even my death shouldn’t be adulterated) in a serious situation. That’s why you don’t see yourself getting invested emotionally in Aruvam. In a lot of places, you are tempted to laugh at the characters, instead of empathising with them. Though Aruvam discusses corporate greed and food adulteration, it sends one ‘message’ after the other throughout.”

“Let’s not forget the badly-done CG work. In one of the scenes, you see Catherine Tresa cover herself with yellow ropes. Oh, that’s supposed to make her look ‘powerful’, but ends up as a mere laughter-inducing exercise. In most of the places, Catherine Tresa’s expressions are animated and annoying,” she added.