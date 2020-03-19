Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Arunraja Kamaraj to direct Karthi?

Reliable sources confirm that Arunraja Kamaraj is in talks with Karthi, but nothing has been finalised yet.

Published: March 19, 2020
Karthi in a Arunraja Kamaraj film Reportedly, Karthi expressed interest to be a part of Arunraja Kamaraj’s next after watching Kanaa. (Photo: Karthi/Facebook)

Arunraja Kamaraj, who has penned the lyrics of “Kutti Story” in Vijay’s Master, is likely to team up with Karthi next. Reliable sources confirm that Arunraja is in talks with Karthi, but nothing has been finalised yet.

Reports suggest that Karthi expressed interest to be a part of Arunraja’s next after watching Kanaa. However, a source added Arunraja’s second film will be in a different genre, unlike his previous outing.

And, if the project materialises, it will be bankrolled by the same production house that was behind Karthi’s Dev.

Arunraja Kamaraj started his career as a lyricist and actor. He made his directorial debut with Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kanaa. The film was also later remade in Telugu as Kousalya Krishnamurthy.

Karthi, whose last release was Thambi, has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Sultan in the pipeline.

