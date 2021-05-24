Arunraja Kamaraj on losing his wife Sindhuja to Covid-19: ‘I saw her life being crushed and thrown out of her’

Tamil screenwriter-director Arunraja Kamaraj, who is recovering from coronavirus, on Monday made a heartfelt appeal to the public to exercise utmost caution against the virus, which is claiming hundreds of lives every day in the country. Kamaraj made the appeal even as he’s grieving the death of his wife Sindhuja, who passed away due to Covid-19 related complications last week.

Arunraja and Sindhuja had tested positive for Covid-19 and were hospitalised a couple of weeks ago. While Arunraja responded well to the treatment, Sindhuja succumbed to the infection. “I saw with my own eyes the life of my wife being crushed and thrown out (of her),” he said in an emotional note posted on his Facebook page.

Arunraja Kamaraj noted that only then he realised the gravity of the situation that we are in today. He said despite the prayers and the best efforts of everybody around them, coronavirus still managed to claim the life of his wife. “And the virus is still out there, claiming many more lives,” he said.

“The virus doesn’t understand love, poverty, and our likes and dislikes. For the virus, we are all the same,” he added. Kamaraj said he was afraid that hating and disliking other people had become our lifestyle. “If we do some self-introspection, we may learn to fight against our common enemy, the virus, together and move towards ending this war,” he said.

The director said that one should not just strive to protect the lives of only his or her friends and family, but work towards safeguarding everyone’s life. He called for unity, cutting across all barriers to overcome this unprecedented challenge. And he said that if we choose to fight among ourselves, it will only help our common enemy grow stronger.

Arunraja Kamaraj further urged people not to take coronavirus lightly any longer. “If we still can’t unite in our spirit, understand that no man is an island, the virus will win again,” he added. He suggested that even God can’t help us if we don’t rise through our differences and fight this virus together. He said that the fate of the entire mankind was at stake.

“We can only take back our dreams, goals and aspirations when we work together in stopping the spread of this virus. Negligence is our first enemy. The negligence of a few will affect even those who are handling the situation very carefully. We have a lifetime to fight our visible enemies. Before that, we should uproot the invisible enemy that we are fighting now once and for all,” he added.

Arunraja Kamaraj ended his note thanking the healthcare staff and frontline workers.