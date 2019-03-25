Arun Vijay to collaborate with Karthick Naren?

Arun Vijay, whose Thadam got released to positive feedback, is in talks with Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame. According to sources, the actor has been listening to scripts, and found this one pretty interesting. However, nothing has been finalised yet. If we go by what we hear, Lyca Productions will be bankrolling this yet-to-be-titled project.

Arun Vijay, who is awaiting the release of Saaho, also has Vijay Antony starrer Agni Siragugal, besides Boxer in the pipeline.

While addressing a press conference recently, Arun Vijay had told he would join hands with the Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni once again for another film. Arun said Thadam was his second film with Magizh after Thadaiyara Thaakka, and he was extremely happy that both the films were well-received by the audience.

Arun added he always wanted to surprise the audience with every film. He said, “That’s what I’ve been doing in the recent past, and I will continue to pick good scripts and roles in the future, keeping the audience entertained.”

Karthick Naren, on the other hand, has long-delayed Naragasooran and Nadaga Medai in his kitty. An official announcement regarding the releases can be expected soon.