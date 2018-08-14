Arun Vijay is Thyagu in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

According to the poster, Arun’s character has been named Thyagu. According to the poster, Arun’s character has been named Thyagu.

The makers of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam have unveiled Arun Vijay’s look in the film. According to the poster, Arun’s character has been named Thyagu. Similar to Arvind Swami in the poster released yesterday, Arun too seems to be enraged about something. Interestingly, both Arvind and Arun sport a similar gash on their cheek. In the posters, both the actors have a small cut that curves on their left cheek, just beneath the eye. Is it a wound or a mark that indicates something else? We have to wait and see. The looks of the two other male leads, Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi will be unveiled soon.

Arun Vijay got a massive break with Gautham Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal, which he followed up with the successful Kuttram 23.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is helmed by Mani Ratnam. The film is being produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. With Santhosh Sivan cranking the camera, the film has music by AR Rahman.

Apart from the four male leads, Mani Ratnam has pulled off a dream ensemble with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film also features Jyothika, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. The film will hit the screens on September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd