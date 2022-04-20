Arun Vijay on son Arnav’s acting debut: Thanks to Suriya for producing Oh My Dog

Actor Arun Vijay is quite upbeat about the upcoming movie Oh My Dog, which marks the acting debut of his 11-year-old son Arnav. The film revolves around the close bond shared between a young boy and his pet dog and Arnav has played the lead role.

“I am really, really happy. Thank god for this opportunity. Thanks to Suriya sir for producing this film. Thanks to Sarov for conceiving such a lovely script and he created a lovely experience in the process of making it,” Arun told indianexpress.com.

Oh My Dog is jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika. It is written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam. The film has brought together three generations of actors from Arun’s family. Arun and his father Vijayakumar have also played key roles in this movie.

However, Arun was determined not to impart his wisdom about acting to his son. “I thought this character needed Arnav’s innocence intact. So I did not disturb him. I didn’t want to influence him by telling him ‘do this, do that.’ I just wanted him to react the same way how he would react to such situations in real life. And that’s how he did it. I just gave him basic tips like where to look, how to stand in front of the camera and what he had to do when other people were performing,” he added.

Arun believes that a full-fledged kids’ movie was long overdue. And he expects that this film will fill that gap. “I really connected with the script when I heard it for the first time. I generally hear the script from the audience’s point of view. I think the audience will also feel the same way when they watch the movie. A lot of parts in the movie will directly or indirectly connect with the audience. They will find a lot of takeaways in this movie. It’s a very refreshing script and after a very long time, we have a full-fledged film for children,” he said.

Oh My Dog is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 21.