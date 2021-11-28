Arulnithi and wife Keerthana welcome their second child

Tamil actor Arulnithi Tamilarasu and his wife Keerthana welcomed a baby girl on November 27. Besides being an actor, Arulnithi is the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Arulnithi took to Twitter to share the happy news.

The actor tweeted, “We welcome our new love .. our kutti devathai ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Born on 27.11.2021 Love. Magizh Anna, Amma and Appa.”

Arulnithi’s colleagues Prasanna and Sundeep Kishan among others congratulated the new dad in the comments section of his Twitter post.

Arulnithi and Keerthana got married on June 7, 2015. They welcomed their first child in 2017.

Arulnithi made his silver screen debut in 2010 with Vamsam. He went to work in films like Mouna Guru, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalaanikalaum, Demonte Colony, Aarathu Sinam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and K-13.

Arulnithi’s upcoming movies include Diary, D Block and Dejavu.