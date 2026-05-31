Arjun Sarja’s Blast shows strong growth at box office, earns Rs 13.18 crore worldwide

Blast box office collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja’s family actioner Blast has shown good growth at the box office over its opening weekend. After a decent start on Thursday and a healthy jump on Friday, the film recorded its best performance yet on Day 3.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Blast collected around Rs 3.90 crore net in India on its third day, a notable increase from its Day 1 and Day 2 earnings. The film had opened with Rs 1.25 crore net and followed it up with Rs 2.15 crore net on Friday. With the latest figures, the movie’s India net collection has reached approximately Rs 7.30 crore.

Blast recorded an impressive overall occupancy of 56.46% on Day 3. The film began the day with 32.23% occupancy in morning shows before witnessing a substantial jump in the afternoon, registering 58.38%. The momentum continued through the evening with 63% occupancy, while night shows peaked at 68.23%.

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On the global front, the film collected Rs 2 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.05 crore so far. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 13.18 crore.

Directed by Subash K Raj, Blast stars Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in pivotal roles. The action-packed entertainer released in theatres on May 28.

Ahead of the film’s release, Subash shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking the cast, crew and everyone who stood by him during the making of Blast. The director’s note read, “Hi everyone, Yeah, Blast is releasing tomorrow, a movie, a dream, a duty that has run through my mind every single second for the past 8 months. I want to give one final thank you before you all own our movie. Thanks to my director, Pradeep Ranganathan, for making me what I am today. Thanks to Aghoram sir for everything. More than anything, you are one good human, sir. For this good heart, dedication, and love for cinema, kandipa namma jeipom sir. Thanks to Archana mam and Aishwarya mam, who always used to ask me, “Subash, you are happy right?” Yeah, our movie is releasing tomorrow, and I’m saying this with a full heart, I’m completely happy, mam. Thank you for giving me this. Thanks to Venkat sir. I feel like you are another important reason behind AGS’s successful journey. Keep giving your 100 percent support to debutants, sir. And expecting your phone calls daily hereafter too, sir.”

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The note further read, “Ravi Basrur sir, a man who believed in this project more than I did. Waiting to witness your magic in theatres with the audience, sir. I personally believe Blast is the start of our long journey. Arun bro, Phoenix Prabu master, Pradeep E. Raghav bro, Veeramani Ganeshan anna, and Dinesh Manoharan bro, yeah, this is truly a dream team to work with. Thanks for all your efforts for Blast. You all made Blast even more blaster. And thanks to each and every technician who worked hard and gave your everything for my dream. My direction team, hey guys, yeah, we are here and we made it. Thanks to Arjun sir, Abhirami mam, Preity mam and all the actors. Talking about you all… I’ll leave it to the audience from tomorrow. And yeah, finally, thanks to all my friends and family who believed in me throughout this journey, even during the times I failed to believe in myself, whatever I achieve in my life, it all belongs to you. And to all the audience, watch the movie in theatres tomorrow. You all will love it for sure.”