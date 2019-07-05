Arjun Sarja aces the bottle cap challenge

The ‘bottle cap challenge’ has taken the internet by storm. The latest to perform the stunt is south Indian actor Arjun Sarja.

Arjun took to his Instagram page recently and shared a video of himself performing the challenge. He dedicated the act to late action star Bruce Lee. The actor shared a clip with the caption, “Dedicated to my Boss Bruce and all my fans #bottlecapchallenge.”

Arjun Sarja was last seen in Kolaigaran. The actor’s performance was praised by the audience as well as critics.

In Bollywood, the ‘bottle cap challenge’ was popularised by action star Akshay Kumar who had shared a video with the caption, “I couldn’t resist. #BottleCapChallenge. Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This. #FitIndia.”

Other stars who have completed the challenge include Tiger Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Dino Morea, Kunal Kemmu, Sushmita Sen and Sidharth Malhotra among others.