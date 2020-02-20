Arjun Sarja joins the cast of Harbhajan Singh’s Friendship

Arjun Sarja will be sharing screen space with Harbhajan Singh in Friendship. (Photo: Instagram/arjunsarja). Arjun Sarja will be sharing screen space with Harbhajan Singh in Friendship. (Photo: Instagram/arjunsarja).

We had told you cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Losliya were collaborating on a film titled Friendship. Now, the latest to join the star cast is Arjun Sarja. Though the actor’s character isn’t known yet, sources say it will be an interesting one.

Arjun Sarja, who made his silver screen debut with Shankar’s Gentleman in 1993, was last seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero.

Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 fame, Friendship is a college campus story, inspired by a Malayalam film. Reports suggest that there is no love angle between Harbhajan Singh and Losliya as the film largely discusses friendship, college politics and sports.

Friendship will go on floors in Coimbatore soon, and the makers are planning to release it later this year. Comedian Sathish is said to be a part of Friendship.

The film is bankrolled by JPR and Stalin under Cinemass Studios and Seantoa Studios.

On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh is also a part of Santhanam’s Dikkiloona, besides a Tamil web series, in which he plays Tiruvalluvar.

Friendship will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

