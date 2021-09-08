Arjun Sarja’s debut television show Survivor to premiere on September 12

The first season of reality television show Survivor will premiere on Zee Tamil on September 12 at 9:30 pm. The show, which is based on a popular American adventure program of the same name, will be hosted by actor Arjun Sarja. The reality show marks Arjun’s small screen debut.

Survivor follows the same format as its international versions. A group of contestants have to survive the challenges of living in jungles and complete tasks to secure their place in the show. Every week a contestant will be evicted from the island based on the votes of other participants.

The show was shot in Zanzibar, an island off the coast of East Africa. The contestants’ endurance and willpower will be tested by the tropical weather and challenges to find food, shelter and fire deep in the woods.

“I feel extremely elated to be a part of this iconic internationally acclaimed reality show Survivor. Playing an integral role in Survivor, a worldwide famous reality show, is nothing less than an exhilarating experience. In the three-month journey, viewers will see the contestants facing their fears and pushing boundaries to survive on a marooned island. It is a game of intensity, grit and determination, testing the will power and spirit of the contestants,” said Arjun Sarja in a statement.

The celebrity contestants of the first season of Survivor are Vijayalakshmi, Nandha, Vikranth, VJ Parvathy, Besant Nagar Ravi, Gayathri Reddy, Umapathi Ramaiya, Shrusti Dange. The showrunners have said that there will also be some foreign contestants in the show.