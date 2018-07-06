Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake Varma gets female lead

Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, stars actor Vikram’s son Dhruv in the lead. Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, stars actor Vikram’s son Dhruv in the lead.

Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarkonda and Shalini Pandey, was one of the biggest Tollywood hits last year. The film achieved its blockbuster status not just in Telugu speaking states, but all across the south and even in some northern states. The Tamil remake of the film is being made with actor Vikram’s son Dhruv in the lead. Helmed by ace director Bala, the team was actively searching for an actress. Several names were speculated including Shriya Sharma, most memorable for her role as Suriya and Jyothika’s daughter in Jillunu Oru Kadhal. Gautham Tadimalla’s daughter Subbulakshmi was also speculated to be in the run for the part.

But now it has been confirmed that model Megha Choudhary will be playing the lead opposite Dhruv, who is making his silver screen debut with Varma. According to reports, the model’s expressive eyes caught the attention of Bala and she bagged the role after an audition. Megha has earlier worked in Bengali films and Varma will mark her entry into Kollywood.

While Bala will direct Varma, Raju Murugan has been roped in to write the dialogues for the film. The project is being bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, producers of popular Malayalam films such as Ezra and Godha. Notably, Bala is the person who gave Vikram his big break with Sethu. The actor also later worked with Bala in heart-wrenching Pithamagan that fetched him a National Award.

