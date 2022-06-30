Arjun Das to lead Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries

Actor Arjun Das is set to make his debut in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries. Tamil director Madhumita of KD fame will helm the remake, which is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment.

Angamaly Diaries was a memory piece which was written by Chemban Vinod Jose, who is a native of Angamaly. The film chronicles the formative years of a group of young boys, who share a common characteristic of ill-temperament. The movie was a big hit in Malayalam. And it also put director Lijo Jose Pellissery on the map.

The Hindi remake, which is yet to get a title, will be set against the backdrop of Goa. And Arjun Das will lead the star cast.

“I am delighted that my first step in the Hindi film world is happening on such a strong footing. With Madhumita in command of the re-imagining of such a stellar film like Angamaly Diaries and to have Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram produce the film, I couldn’t have asked for a better start to this new chapter for me. Madhumita has brought her own unique flavour to this film and I can’t wait for the audience to watch her vision for the film,” said Das.

Director Madhumita added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better actor than Arjun to play Xavier the protagonist of my film and its been a delight to work with him and this exciting bunch of actors and crew as we go about bringing this story to life.”

Arjun Das is a regular fixture in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movies. His breakthrough role was in Kanagaraj’s 2019 hit Kaithi. He was also seen in a significant role in Vijay’s Master. The actor also made an appearance in the recent blockbuster Vikram.

Abundantia Entertainment is also bankrolling the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, which stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original Tamil film.