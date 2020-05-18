Arjun Das reveals details about Master trailer

Arjun Das will be seen next in Master. (Photo: Arjun Das/Instagram) Arjun Das will be seen next in Master. (Photo: Arjun Das/Instagram)

Actor Arjun Das, who plays an important role in Vijay’s much-awaited film Master, has revealed some tidbits about the film’s trailer.

While interacting with fans on Instagram, Das remarked that the trailer is sure to make Vijay fans very happy. He said, “I have watched the trailer around six times now, it’s marana mass. You are going to love it for sure. There is one dialogue by Vijay sir in the trailer which will make you go crazy.”

Due to the extension of lockdown, many films are opting for an OTT release, but Arjun Das dismissed suggestions that Master will take the digital route. He said the film will hit theaters first. “Master will definitely release in theaters first. I’m eagerly waiting to watch the 4 AM show along with fans. Only after the theatrical release, the film will go live on OTT,” Das added.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is helming Master, also posted an update about the film on Instagram. He revealed that the post-production work is in full swing.

Master features an ensemble cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Antony Varghese among others. Fans were left disappointed after its April release was postponed due to the coronavirus induced-lockdown.

The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

