Arjun Das joins the cast of Thalapathy 64

Even as the shoot of actor Vijay’s Thalapathy 64 is in full swing, the makers on Saturday announced that Arjun Das has joined the film’s team.

“Team #Thalapathy64 welcomes the super Talented @iam_arjundas on board! #ArjunDasJoinsThalapathy64,” tweeted XB Film Creators, the banner that is bankrolling the movie.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Thalapathy 64 has an ensemble cast featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan among others.

Arjun Das was last seen playing a pivotal role in Kaithi.

Reports suggest Thalapathy 64 is set against the backdrop of a college. Producer S. Xavier Britto, who is bankrolling Thalapathy 64 under his banner XB Film Creators, expressed his happiness about the opportunity to work with Vijay after a long time. “Previously, I had the opportunity to produce three movies (Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva) of Thalapathy Vijay and I’m proud to inform you all officially, Thalapathy 64 will kick-start soon,” he had said in a press statement.

Music director Anirudh Ravichandran will be composing music for Thalapathy 64. The technical team comprises Sathyan Sooryan, Philomin Raj and Satheesh Kumar who will oversee cinematography, editing and art direction, respectively.

The Vijay-starrer is eyeing an April 2020 release.

