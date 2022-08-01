scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Arivu claims he composed, wrote and performed ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, Santhosh Narayanan says me too

Rapper Arivu was not properly credited after 'Enjoy Enjaami' was performed by singers Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal at the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Music director Santosh Narayanan was credited as the composer of the song.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 1, 2022 4:18:23 pm
enjoy enjaami, Dhee, Arivu, politics, dalit issue, indian expressA still from Enjoy Enjaami.

A war of words has broken out between the composers and singers of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. It all began when rapper Arivu was not properly credited after the song was performed by singers Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal at the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Music director Santosh Narayanan was credited as the composer of the song, instead.

The exclusion of Arivu’s name from the credits was pointed out by many people on social media, causing Arivu to react to the whole controversy. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram page and wrote, “Composed, Written, sung & Performed Enjoy Enjaami. Nobody gave me a Tune, Melody or a Single word to write this one. Spent almost 6 months of sleepless and stressful nights and days for everything it is right now. No doubt it’s a great team work. No doubt it calls everyone together . But it doesn’t mean that’s not the history of Valliammal or the landless Tea plantation slave ancestors of mine . Every song of mine will be having the scarmark of this generational oppression. Like this Just One..(sic).”

Also Read |Aamir Khan wants to make a film with Chiranjeevi but Nagarjuna can’t stop pulling his leg: ‘Don’t agree to act in his direction’

In the light of Arivu’s statement, Santosh also released a letter explaining the whole creative process of how ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ came into being. While Arivu claimed that it took almost six months for him to write the song, Santosh has said that “The entire process of the ideation, composition, arrangement and recording the shoot version with all the lyrics of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was done in under 30 hours. As we had only a few hours to record ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ before the shoot, our process was swift, fun and spontaneous.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arivu (@therukural)

Santhosh suggested that he was the one who came up with the phrase ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, around which Arivu built a narrative. He said that as per the norm in the global independent scene, he’s credited as the “producer” of the song. The term in India usually refers to those who invest money in creative work but are not part of the creative process.

“In December 2020, Dhee came up with the idea of creating a Tamil song which glorified our roots and celebrated nature. I then composed, arranged, programmed, recorded and co-sang ‘Enjoy Enjaami’,” he said.

Santhosh, meanwhile, distanced himself from the Chess Olympiad controversy, noting that he has always “created Arivu and Dhee without prejudice in all platforms under my control.” He also added that the revenues generated from the song were equally shared among the three of them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

This is not the first time, Arivu has found himself in the middle of such controversy. Earlier, a controversy broke out when Rolling Stone, in the light of the global success of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and ‘Neeye Oli’, honoured Dhee and Shan Vincent by putting them on its cover but not him.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 04:18:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

5

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

GST collections rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July

GST collections rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Ukraine: When war goes viral

Ukraine: When war goes viral

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement