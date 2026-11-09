Arasan glimpse: Simbu wields sickle as Daas, Anirudh Ravichander’s absence raises questions

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The makers of Vetrimaaran‘s upcoming gangster drama Arasan have released a new promo introducing Silambarasan TR’s character Daas, but the video has sparked a conversation online that has little to do with the visuals.
The glimpse, released on Sunday, shows Simbu in a series of intense sequences, including action scenes in which he wields a sickle. The imagery is consistent with the world of Vetrimaaran’s 2018 film Vada Chennai, the gangster saga in which Arasan is set. The character introduction has been received positively by fans who have been waiting to see Simbu in Vetrimaaran’s raw, grounded filmmaking style.
However, the track accompanying the glimpse was not composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who was announced as the film’s music director when the project was launched and whose name has appeared on all previous promotional material, including a promo released last year and a behind-the-scenes video earlier this year. The music in the latest glimpse is by Thejas Krishna, known professionally as 808Krshna.
The choice has triggered a wave of reactions online. Several viewers questioned why Anirudh’s music was absent from the glimpse, while others criticised the track itself. Some speculated whether the song was part of the film’s official soundtrack or simply a promotional piece not connected to the final product. The makers have not issued any statement addressing the change or clarifying whether Anirudh remains the film’s composer.
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About Arasan
Arasan is directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations. The film is set in the Vada Chennai universe and stars Silambarasan TR as Daas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu and Yogalakshmi. The technical team includes cinematographer R Velraj, editor R Ramar, art director Jacki and stunt choreographer Peter Hein.