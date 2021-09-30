Aranmanai 3 trailer: Sundar C seems to have made a devotional film

The trailer of director Sundar C’s latest film in the Aranmanai series was unveiled on Thursday. Titled Aranmanai 3, the director seems to have taken a 180-degree turn on his typical jump-scare fest narrative.

In the last two Aranmanai movies, divine intervention was largely passive. In Aranmanai 3, however, god seems to make a direct intervention in the climax to save humans from vengeful ghosts.

At the end of the trailer, the giant statue of a lion at the feet of a goddess comes to life to defend innocents. And that feels like a throwback to the 1990s devotional films, when gods came down from heaven to save their devotees from dark forces. So technically, Sundar C has made a Kodi Ramakrishna-esque devotional film in the mould of horror-comedy.

That seems to be a major takeaway from an otherwise indistinguishable trailer. Aranmanai 3 seems to follow the tried-and-tested theme of the horror genre. An old house, which is also the place of vengeful souls. Everyone knows a ghost is in the house. And yet no one believes it, until they experience the horror first hand.

Besides directing it, Sundar C has also played a main character in the film. It stars Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Andrea Jeremiah returns to the franchise with Aranmanai 3. She had played a lead role in the first installment of Aranmanai. It also stars late comedy icon Vivek and Yogi Babu.

Aranmanai 3 will be released in theatres on October 14.