Arabic Kuthu and Oo Antava most-streamed Tamil and Telugu songs of 2022, check out Amazon Music lists

What a year it has been for Tamil and Telugu cinema music this year! The regional film industries have not only changed the narrative of Indian cinema but its music too. Some of the most popular songs of the country have emerged from down South such as Arabic Kuthu, Oo Antava, Naattu Naattu, Varaha Roopam, Sirvali, and the list goes on. If you are wondering what your fellow fans have been listening to this year, we have got you covered.

Amazon Music has come up with lists of the most-streamed Tamil and Telugu songs on their platform, and it is sure to give you an idea of the favourites of 2022. Anirudh Ravichander has emerged as the unopposed winner as eight of his songs are part of the top ten in Amazon Music’s ‘Best of Tamil: 2022’ list.

Here’s the Tamil list of songs

Arabic Kuthu (Beast): It’s a no-brainer that this fusion number made of gibberish lyrics has topped the list. Ever since the song’s composer Anirudh, lyricist Siva Karthikeyan, and director Nelson Dilipkumar teamed up for the promo of the song from Beast, it was on its way to becoming a chartbuster. Sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, the song continues to be the favourite of Tamils.

Vikram Title Track (Vikram): The success of Vikram is partly due to the amazing tracks and background scores of Anirudh, and the big reveal towards the interval works majorly because of this title track.

Ponni Nadhi (Ponniyin Selvan 1): It took a while for Ponniyin Selvan 1 album to get its due, but upon the release of the film, the songs, along with visuals of Ravi Varam, became a sensation. However, Ponni Nadhi was an exemption, the song became a favourite even ahead of the release of the film.

Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee): Composer Darbuka Siva, who made a glorious debut with Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and with Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, made an equally good debut as a director. He also composed the song for his directorial venture. With this song, he has made it to the list, which is otherwise dominated by titans of Tamil cinema music.

Naan Pizahi (Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal): While this Vignesh Shivan’s film turned out to be one of the most underwhelming affairs of Tamil cinema in 2022, it featured some of the typical Anirudh numbers. However, the melody Naan Pizhai seems to have taken the lead in the list.



Jalabulajangu (Don): Another Anirudh composition, which was also sung by the rockstar!

Pathala Pathala (Vikram): With this song, Kamal Haasan treated his fans to his vintage self, the one they relished in songs like Pammal K Samntham’s Kandha Saamy and Vasool Raja’s Alwarpettai Aaluda.

Dippam Dippam (Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal): The way Anirudh uses Anthony Dasan’s rural voice for some of the peppiest tracks is a study in itself. Listen to Kattikida from Kaaki Sattai, Sodakku from Thaana Serndha Kootam, and Aha Kalyanam from Petta, you will know how Anirudh modernises the soundscape of folk numbers in Tamil cinema.

Beast Mode (Beast): It’s getting redundant, no? Anirudh again.

Megham Karukadha (Thiruchitrambalam): The much-anticipated comeback of Dhanush-Anirudh Ravichander, fondly known as DnA happened in 2022 with Thiruchitrambalam. Like the film, the album were also minimalistic, but nevertheless they were hits – again like the film.

Here’s the Telugu list of songs:

Telugu cinema music seems to have had a variety in comparison to Tamil. Unlike Kollywood, it hasn’t been a one-man show here, though Thaman and Devi Sriprasad have churned out consistent hits. Oo Antava is obviously on the top of the list, with other obvious names like Srivalli, Naatu Naatu, and Saami Saami making it to the list.

Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise): It is unfair to call this song a hit of Telugu cinema given the storm it created across the nation. Sung by Indravathi Chauhan and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has raked in 226 million views on YouTube so far.

Kalaavathi (Sarkaru Vaari Paata): Even if you are a non-Telugu, there is a high chance that you would have heard the line “Come on come on Kalaavathi”, and if you have, high chance that you would have kept murmuring it all day. That’s how catchy Thaman’s song was for this Mahesh Babu’s film.

Naatu Naatu (RRR): Ah! The Golden Globes contender is here, and that alone should tell you everything about the track by Keeravani.

Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe (DJ Tillu): Tamil music composer Vishal Chandrasekar, who made great albums like Jil Jung Jak, seems to have hit the right chord in Tollywood with DJ Tillu. It is heartening to see the composer getting his due finally.

Srivalli (Puspa: The Rise): If Oo Antava was a nationwide phenomenon, Srivalli from Pushpa became global. Who can forget Australian cricketer David Warner emulating the iconic dance move of Allu Arjun from the song?

Sirivennela (Shyam Singha Roy): The beautiful melody captures the passion and the thrill of forbidden love between a hard-core communist and a devadasi. This song is an earworm. The song is composed by Mickey J Meyer and is beautifully rendered by Anurag Kulkarni.

Inthandham (Sita Ramam): The romantic melody has foot-tapping tunes and cheerful lyrical prose. The elements in this song give it a quality of a nursery rhyme. Singer SPB Charan has sung the lyrics written by Krishna Kanth. It was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Pataas Pilla (DJ Tillu): Anirudh strikes again. It’s his trademark style of rendition that makes it such a fun listen.

Oh Sita Hey Rama (Sita Ramam): The duet has a nostalgic quality coupled with feel-good beats and lyrics. This is a winner.

Saami Saami (Puspa: The Rise): Pushpa: The Rule is set to release in 2023, but the songs of the first part has already ruled 2022.