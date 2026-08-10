Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen suffers minor injuries in Chennai car crash
AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen sustained minor injuries in a car accident in Chennai on Sunday evening.
Music composer AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen sustained minor injuries in a car accident in Chennai on Sunday evening. His car collided with another vehicle near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy. Ameen was travelling with a friend at the time.
According to a Times of India report, Ameen was travelling from Koyambedu towards Chennai when his Porsche collided with a Wagon-R that reportedly entered the main road from a side road. Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries and were taken to Kauvery Hospital for treatment before being discharged.
The person travelling in the other vehicle was also injured and was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. The occupants of the vehicle were discharged after receiving medical attention.
கிண்டி கத்திப்பாரா மேம்பாலம் அருகே விபத்தில் சிக்கிய ஏ.ஆர்.ரஹ்மான் மகனின் கார்.. சொகுசு காரில் வேகமாக வந்த அமீன் எதிரே வந்த கால் டாக்ஸியில் மோதி விபத்து
Kathipara | ARRahman Son #CarAccident #Newstamil24x7 pic.twitter.com/wS4LSrIcC7
— News Tamil 24×7 (@NewsTamilTV24x7) August 10, 2026
Following the accident, both vehicles were confiscated by the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing as part of the ongoing investigation. A case has also been registered as the authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.
AR Ameen’s music career
AR Ameen made his playback singing debut in 2015 with Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani, lending his voice to the song “Maula Salli Wasallim.” Since then, he has worked across different languages and musical styles and has also performed alongside his father AR Rahman durng the latter’s international concert tours.
More recently, Ameen lend his voice to the Tamil version of “Chikiri Chikiri” from Ram Charan’s film Peddi. He also collaborated with Jasleen Royal on the independent single “Bheegi Bheegi”, whose music video featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.
AR Rahman’s upcoming projects
Meanwhile, AR Rahman has several major projects lined up. The composer is associated with the two-part mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 & 2, along with the period drama Batwara 1947 and Moon Walk. Rahman is also set to collaborate with actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj on an upcoming untitled project.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05