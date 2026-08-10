AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen suffers minor injuries in Chennai car crash

Music composer AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen sustained minor injuries in a car accident in Chennai on Sunday evening. His car collided with another vehicle near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy. Ameen was travelling with a friend at the time.

According to a Times of India report, Ameen was travelling from Koyambedu towards Chennai when his Porsche collided with a Wagon-R that reportedly entered the main road from a side road. Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries and were taken to Kauvery Hospital for treatment before being discharged.

The person travelling in the other vehicle was also injured and was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. The occupants of the vehicle were discharged after receiving medical attention.