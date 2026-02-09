AR Rahman reveals the emotional breaking point that birthed Minsara Kanavu song ‘Vennelave Vennelave’: ‘I started crying’

Some of the greatest artistic breakthroughs happen in moments of struggle, and for AR Rahman, the creation of “Vennelave Vennelave” for the film Minsara Kanavu stands as a testament to this truth. In a recent interview, the maestro pulled back the curtain on how one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved romantic songs came into existence, during a period of low morale.

Rahman recalled the circumstances vividly in an interview with Noise and Grains. “One of my movies had flopped, and everybody was on a low kind of morale,” he shared, describing the atmosphere when director Rajiv Menon was grappling with finding the right musical direction for a crucial sequence in Minsara Kanavu. The pressure was mounting, the creative block was real, and Rahman himself was observing a fast.