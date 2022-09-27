AR Rahman on remixes: ‘Who are you to re-imagine? I am careful of taking someone else’s work’

AR Rahman is currently on a tour across the country promoting his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam. In a recent interview, the Academy Award-winning composer weighed in on the trend of remixes. Rahman, who is otherwise taciturn, was vocal about the topic and voiced out strong opinions on the subject.

Rahman told India Today, “The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful of taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out.”

Back in 2007, AR Rahman remixed an old song, “Ponmagal Vandhaal”, from legendary actor Sivaji’s film Sorgam (1970). The song went on to become one of the chartbusters back then.

When asked about the demand from filmmakers to remix songs, AR Rahman said one has to recreate them anew. “The other day, we had the Telugu music launch and the producers said every song that you two (Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman) make sounds fresh now because it is all done in digital mastering. It already has that quality and everyone appreciates it. So, if I need to do that, I need to recreate it. Of course, people take permission, but you cannot take something recent and remake it again. It feels weird.”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman is having a busy year. Heropanti 2, Iravin Nizhal, Malayankunju, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu are some of his releases this year. Songs from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have become popular after the release of the film, which is running successfully in theatres. Other than PS1, Rahman has many other projects in his kitty including Pathu Thala, Aadujeevitham, Maidaan, Ayalaan, and Maamanan.