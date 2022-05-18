AR Rahman makes a splash at Cannes 2022, unveils his directorial debut Le Musk to the world: ‘A great honour’

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is making a splash at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The composer is quite thrilled about the fact that he got an opportunity to unveil his directorial debut Le Musk to the world at such a prestigious event.

Le Musk is a virtual-reality film, which was a passion project for Rahman for five years. The film was made with the help of many technicians from around the world. Rahman extrapolated a story idea that was pitched to him by his wife Saira Banu. He later developed a 36-minute film about a girl who wants to find the men who orphaned her when she was young. And 20 years later, that girl aided by the singular memory of the scent of those men, sets out to find them.

“It’s a great honour. Le Musk is premiering at Cannes XR. It’s a project of love and we are all excited,” Rahman told ANI at Cannes.

Rahman’s Le Musk is designed to give an immersive experience including aroma and motion. Rahman has shared the pictures from Cannes XR, where his film was premiered at the specially designed seats with VR goggles.

“My amazing #Lemusk army ..really grateful to my faithful team ,who believed in my vision and gave their precious time to work on this project! @Festival_Cannes #AnandKishore @srghvn @hashimzainn @KDoucette10 #Cannes2022 (sic),” Rahman tweeted after the premiere of Le Musk.

Rahman also walked the red carpet as part of an Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde among others were part of the delegation.

Rahman was also seen sharing stages with various celebrities at the Cannes. He also posted a picture of himself with multifaceted filmmaker-actor Kamal Haasan, who is also at the festival to promote his upcoming film Vikram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Rahman has also revealed that he’s already working on his next VR film titled Confessions.

“Now this [“Le Musk”] is finished and we’re happy about it, we just want to do something which is much more simpler, but more deeper in emotion. A script is 60% ready,” Rahman told Variety.