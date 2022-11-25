AR Rahman jams with ‘the most promising female director’ Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam, watch video

AR Rahman is presently in Mumbai with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth as the duo prepares for their upcoming film Lal Salaam. A video shared by Rahman on social media has the award-winning composer playing the harmonium as Aishwaryaa listens to his music.

Rahman captioned the video, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for #lalsalaam in Mumbai.”

Earlier in the day, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also shared a photo on her social media handle suggesting that the preparation for her directorial Lal Salaam is in full swing. Her caption read, “#lalsalaam #auditions #workinprogress.”

Aishwaryaa is the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth and it was previously reported that the star will have a cameo in Lal Salaam. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

Earlier, Vikranth tweeted, “Not even in my wildest dream I thought this was possible. #LalSalaam Extremely excited & grateful. Thank you @ash_rajinikanth ma’am @rajinikanth sir @LycaProductions @gkmtamilkumaran @arrahman @TheVishnuVishal @DOP_VishnuR It still feels like a dream (sic).”

Vishnu had shared, “With the one and only superstar @rajinikanth sir… And music maestro @arrahman sir… Alongside my buddy @vikranth_offl. A good script by @ash_rajinikanth. Backed by the mighty @LycaProductions. God is kind (sic).” He also said, “A dream i never thought i could dream of (sic).”

Lal Salaam will be released in 2023.