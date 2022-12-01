scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

AR Rahman invites Rajinikanth into his world of Le Musk, Aishwarya shares photos. See pic

AR Rahman shared a picture of Rajinikanth experiencing Le Musk, the composer's cinematic sensory experience.

AR Rahman screens his dream project Le Musk to Superstar Rajinikanth (Image: Instagram/AR Rahman)AR Rahman screens his dream project Le Musk to Superstar Rajinikanth (Image: Instagram/AR Rahman)

AR Rahman has treated superstar Rajinikanth to the unique experience of his upcoming film Le Musk, an immersive visual reality film. AR Rahman shared a picture of the Tamil star with VR headset on, and wrote, “Check who is watching @lemuskxperience.”

It appears the meeting took place courtesy Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Sharing the pictures of the two icons, she wrote, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason ..you are blessed and of course they are THE best!”

AR Rahman has been working on Le Musk for a long time now. On top of giving an immersive audio-visual experience, Le Musk will take things a step further by giving the viewer the smells of the world the film is set in. Hence, unlike other films, Le Musk requires a special set-up for its exhibition, and AR Rahman is said to be in talks with several industry players for setting up venues for the film’s screening.

The official website of the Le Musk describes the film as “a 37 minute cinematic sensory experience… The virtual-reality piece will be showcased using a motion platform along with scents and haptics to provide a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.” The film is produced, directed, and scored by the two-time Oscar and Grammy winner.

As far as the story goes, the film is about an orphaned heiress, Juliet Merdinian (Nora Arnezeder), a musician, who is on the trail of three mysterious men with distinct scents.

