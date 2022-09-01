Music icons AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja meet each other at airport: ‘Destination is always Tamil Nadu’

Tamil cinema fans woke up to a heartening clip of the two musical icons of Tamil Nadu – AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja. The two Tamil composers bumped into each other at the Chennai airport, while returning from their respective foreign trips. Rahman took to Instagram to share a clip with his former guru from the airport, and wrote, “We are returning from different continents…but the destination is always Tamil Nadu (sic).”

While AR Rahman was returning from Canada, Ilaiyaraaja was back from Budapest.

AR Rahman travelled to Canada for a concert in Toronto, and he also met many government delegates. Markham, a city in Canada, recently honoured the music composer by naming a street after him. In response, Rahman penned a letter thanking everyone. He wrote, “I never imagined this ever in life. I am very grateful to all of you (sic).”

AR Rahman has been busy with many Tamil projects. Vikram’s Cobra is his latest release, and he also has Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I gearing up for release.

On the other hand, Ilaiyaraaja was having a gala time in Budapest. Over the past few days, the veteran music composer was sharing many pictures and clips from Budapest.

He also shared a video on Tuesday from there wishing his son Yuvan Shankar Raja, who turned 43. In the video, he retold the anecdote about the day Yuvan was born. He said he was composing songs for Rajinikanth’s 1980 film, Johnny, directed by Mahendran, when he found out about Yuvan’s birth.