scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Music icons AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja meet each other at airport: ‘Destination is always Tamil Nadu’

AR Rahman took to Instagram to share a video of himself with Ilaiyaraaja at Chennai airport as the two return from different countries

A screenshot from video shared by AR Rahman with IlaiyaraajaA screenshot from video shared by AR Rahman with Ilaiyaraaja

Tamil cinema fans woke up to a heartening clip of the two musical icons of Tamil Nadu – AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja. The two Tamil composers bumped into each other at the Chennai airport, while returning from their respective foreign trips. Rahman took to Instagram to share a clip with his former guru from the airport, and wrote, “We are returning from different continents…but the destination is always Tamil Nadu (sic).”

While AR Rahman was returning from Canada, Ilaiyaraaja was back from Budapest.

AR Rahman travelled to Canada for a concert in Toronto, and he also met many government delegates. Markham, a city in Canada, recently honoured the music composer by naming a street after him. In response, Rahman penned a letter thanking everyone. He wrote, “I never imagined this ever in life. I am very grateful to all of you (sic).”

Here’s the post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

 

AR Rahman has been busy with many Tamil projects. Vikram’s Cobra is his latest release, and he also has Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I gearing up for release.

ALSO READ |A R Rahman wades into Tamil Nadu ‘autonomy’ debate

On the other hand, Ilaiyaraaja was having a gala time in Budapest. Over the past few days, the veteran music composer was sharing many pictures and clips from Budapest.

He also shared a video on Tuesday from there wishing his son Yuvan Shankar Raja, who turned 43. In the video, he retold the anecdote about the day Yuvan was born. He said he was composing songs for Rajinikanth’s 1980 film, Johnny, directed by Mahendran, when he found out about Yuvan’s birth.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:15:07 am
Next Story

Moody’s slashes India’s economic growth forecast to 7.7% for 2022

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag '

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag '

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement