AR Rahman hilariously trolls Amul as it celebrates his 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam: ‘Sometimes I’m vegan’

Music composer AR Rahman and acclaimed director Mani Ratnam are celebrating 30 years of their partnership with Ponniyin Selvan. To celebrate their remarkable professional careers, dairy company Amul recently took to social media to share a quirky poster which read, “Many Mani years together. For Rahman and Mehman!” referring to the two maestros of their respective fields.

Amul shared the post with the caption, “From Roja to Ponniyin Selvan, a 30 year partnership.” Rahman, who is self-admittedly vegan ‘sometimes’, took to Twitter to reshare the post and wrote, “Ahwwww…. Sometimes I am vegan.” His response, which many are perceiving to be a clapback at the company for using animal-based products, has since gone viral.

Fans have been reacting and reposting Rahman’s reply to Amul. One user wrote, “A.R Rahman ji, maybe you were meant to be this. A.R in your name probably stands for Animal Rights. Rahman means compassionate and kind. Today is World Animal Day too. Your beautiful music could create the same impact as Moby is making for Animal rights. More power to you!” Another mentioned in a comment, “Being vegan is being kind. Please be vegan all the time. @Amul_Coop i think you got the message, how about adding plant based milk now like you added vegan chocolates.” “Every person should be vegan. For good health, mother nature and animals,” commented another person.

AR Rahman got his big break as a music composer in Mani Ratnam’s classic Roja, which starred Arwind Swamy and Madhoo in lead roles. The pair has also worked together on nearly all of Ratnam’s films since, including the likes of Dil Se, Bombay, Iruvar, Guru, and Ponniyin Selvan-1.