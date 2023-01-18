scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

AR Rahman casts vote for Oscars 2023 nominations; fans hope it’s for RRR’s Naatu Naatu

Oscar winner AR Rahman shared a screenshot of his interaction with the Academy.

AR Rahman votes for Oscars 2023 (Image: AR Rahman/Instagram)AR Rahman votes for Oscars 2023. (Image: AR Rahman/Instagram)
Two-time Academy Award winner AR Rahman has cast his vote for the 95th Academy Awards nominations. The Tamil musician took to Instagram to share the screenshot of his interaction with the Academy, which read, “Thank you. Your ballot has been received.” Rahman shared the picture along with a victory hands emoji.

It further said, “PLEASE KEEP YOUR VOTING DECISIONS CONFIDENTIAL. It is essential to the integrity and fairness of the process. (This includes, but is not limited to, sharing opinions with the media, and/or posting opinions on blogs, Facebook, Twitter and similar online platforms.) Thank you.”

ALSO READ |Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith on RRR song’s win: ‘I cried in my washroom for 1.5 hours’
In response to the post, many fans commented hoping that AR Rahman has voted for “Naatu Naatu“, the song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has been shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars. There’s a huge expectation among Indian fans for the upcoming Academy Awards as “Naatu Naatu” has a decent chance of winning it. The song has already bagged the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song, which has further increased its chance at Oscars.

So far five Indians (including AR Rahman) have won Oscars. However, none of them have won it for a film entirely made in India. While costume designer Bhanu Athaiya turned out to be the first Indian to win the Oscars, it was for Gandhi, which was a British-Indian co-production. On the other hand, iconic Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray won an Honorary Award at the 64th Oscars for his contribution to cinema. The latest Indians to win the Oscars are Rahman, poet Gulzar, and sound designer Resul Pookutty for the British drama Slumdog Millionaire, which was set in India.

If RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” wins the Oscar, it will end up becoming the first full-fledged Indian film to do so. The movie also won the Best Song and Best Foreign Film awards at Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Oscars 2023 will happen on March 12 in Los Angeles, U.S.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:38 IST
