AR Ameen car accident: AR Rahman’s son clarifies he wasn’t driving, shares health update

A day after being involved in a car accident in Chennai, AR Rahman’s son, renowned playback singer AR Ameen, issued a statement confirming that he is doing well. Describing it as a “minor accident,” Ameen noted that all those involved are “safe and okay.” He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, August 10, the singer confirmed that he was not behind the wheel at the time of the incident. He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend’s car when we got into a minor accident. By God’s grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for his grace and protection over all of us.”

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AR Ameen thanks family, friends, well-wishers

Ameen further expressed gratitude to all those who reached out and wished him a speedy recovery, as well as to his family, who rushed to his aid at the earliest. He noted, “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express.”

He added, “I also believe that my grandma’s, my dad’s, and GV Anna’s (Ameen’s cousin and music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar) prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me. Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.”

Soon after the incident, AR Ameen’s eldest sister, music composer-singer Khatija Rahman, confirmed via social media that Ameen is fine. Soon after the incident, AR Ameen’s eldest sister, music composer-singer Khatija Rahman, confirmed via social media that Ameen is fine.

Khatija Rahman addresses ‘inaccurate reports’ about AR Ameen’s accident

Ameen is the youngest of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his estranged wife Saira Banu’s three children. Soon after the incident, his eldest sister, music composer-singer Khatija Rahman, confirmed via social media that Ameen is fine. She also provided details about the incident, refuting reports that purportedly made baseless claims.

“Thank you so much for all your wishes, prayers, and concern. Ameen is safe and doing fine by God’s grace. I’d also like to clarify what actually happened, as there have been some inaccurate reports regarding the incident,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

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Khatija continued, “Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision. By God’s grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.”

She added, “We kindly request that news reports verify the facts and, wherever possible, clarify the details with the family before reporting. Accurate and responsible reporting is especially important during situations like these, when incorrect information can cause unnecessary worry and distress.”

AR Ameen is most noted for his collaborations with his father, AR Rahman. His most acclaimed tracks include “Maula Wa Sallim,” “Ninaivirukka,” “Never Say Goodbye,” and “Bheegi Bheegi.”