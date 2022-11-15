scorecardresearch
Naai Sekar Returns song ‘Appatha’: Vadivelu is back behind the mic in this unique number by Santhosh Narayanan

"Appatha," the first single from Vadivelu's upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns, has been released ahead of the film's December debut.

The first single from Vadivelu‘s comeback film Naai Sekar Returns is out. Titled “Appatha,” the song is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and sung by Vadivelu himself. Within a day, the song has raked in 5 million views on YouTube. The video also features Vadivelu, dancing in lavish sets, delivering his usual slapstick comedy.

Vadivelu, who once ruled the roost in Tamil cinema, gradually stepped away from acting due to a variety of reasons. Even his previous comeback attempts, like Tenaliraman and Eli, weren’t the success stories that he needed them to be. Naai Sekar Returns, directed by Suraj, has given hope to millions of his fans. The song has only increased their anticipation for the film.

You can listen to “Appatha” here:

Though Vadivelu is predominantly an actor, he has also sung many hit numbers over the years including, Ilaiyaraaja’s “Ettanaa Irundha,” Yuvan Shankar Raja’s “Aayiram Jannal Veedu,” and Harris Jayaraj’s “Kadhal Panna.” With “Appatha,” the actor has collaborated with another leading musician in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ |How Vadivelu’s comedy gave Tamil people a language of mockery and memes

Also starring Sivaangi of Cooku with Comali fame, Redin Kingsley, Shivani Narayanan, and Munishkanth, Naai Sekar Returns is slated to be released this December. The film is a spin-off of Suraj’s Thalainagaram, in which Vadivelu first played the role of Naai Sekar, a cowardly guy masquerading as a gangster.

Other than Naai Sekar Returns, Vadivelu is also part of Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film Maamanan, which has Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 04:42:09 pm
