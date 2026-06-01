APJ Abdul Kalam’s impossible challenge made Vivek plant 33 lakh trees; his target was 1 cr

We all remember actor Vivek from films like Sivaji and Bigil. With his impeccable comic timing, expressive performances, and socially conscious humour, he made millions laugh. But beyond cinema, Vivek dedicated a significant part of his life to a cause that would outlive him—planting trees. The journey began in 2010 when former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, threw him a challenge. Impressed by Vivek’s socially relevant comedy, Kalam urged the actor to use his popularity for a larger purpose: plant 1 crore trees. What seemed like an impossible task to many became a personal mission for Vivek.

When Vivek passed away in 2021 following a massive cardiac arrest, his close friend K Abdul Ghani recalled the conversation that changed the actor’s life forever. Speaking to The Times of India, Ghani said, “I remember the meeting with Dr Kalam. He told actor Vivek about watching his comedies, which were socially relevant. He then asked the latter why he didn’t consider taking up a social initiative like planting trees. And that inspired Vivek to start the tree-planting initiative.”

To honour that promise, Vivek often turned down film offers because of prior commitments to tree-planting drives.

Ghani further recalled, “Once Vivek invited Dr Kalam to come for a tree-planting drive. Kalam replied that he would attend when the actor completed planting 10 lakh trees.”

10 lakh trees challenge to meet Kalam

That challenge became Vivek’s immediate goal. Determined to have Kalam participate in one of his drives, Vivek planted an astonishing 13 lakh saplings within a year of launching the Green Kalam initiative. In 2011, he organised a massive plantation event in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, a region severely affected by Cyclone Thane. The event was attended and blessed by the former President himself.

“They chose Cuddalore because a lot of trees were uprooted following Cyclone Thane,” Ghani said.

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Next goal: 1 crore trees

At the event, Kalam set an even bigger target for the actor: plant one crore trees. Addressing the media at the time, Vivek said, “It has been a year since I started the Green Kalam initiative. When Abdul Kalam shared the idea of visiting schools and colleges and planting saplings, I took it a little too seriously. So far, I have planted 13 lakh saplings. My appeal is that trees are very important. We can combat global warming through them. It is important to plant more trees.”

To achieve the ambitious goal, Vivek worked tirelessly through the Sai Prasanna Foundation, named after his son Prasanna, whom he tragically lost to brain fever in 2016. He travelled extensively across Tamil Nadu, spreading awareness about environmental conservation, climate change, and the importance of tree plantations among students and young people.

Following his son’s death, Vivek also became actively involved in public health awareness campaigns, including initiatives aimed at combating dengue.

‘He lived up to Swami Vivekananda’s words’

Recalling Vivek’s unwavering commitment, V Ponraj, scientific advisor to Abdul Kalam, told The Hindu, “Dr Kalam had casually asked him to campaign against global warming through his movies. I was also part of the inauguration of the Green Kalam project. Vivek would have planted about 50 lakh saplings through various initiatives. He truly lived up to Swami Vivekananda’s words on dreams: ‘Make that one idea your life—think of it, dream of it, live on that idea.'”

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Born as Vivekanandan in the small village of Perunkottur in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, Vivek began his career as a stand-up comedian at the Madras Humour Club. During one of his performances, he caught the attention of legendary filmmaker K Balachander, who gave him his first break in cinema.

Vivek might have left, but his purpose hasn’t

Though Vivek is no longer with us, the mission he embraced continues to thrive. His close friend, manager, and fellow actor Cell Murugan regularly organises plantation drives to carry forward the Green Kalam movement. Several actors, including Vaibhav Reddy and Aathmika, continue participating in memorial sapling drives. Numerous non-profit organisations and educational institutions across Tamil Nadu also conduct large-scale plantation campaigns in his honour.

Vivek built his cinematic legacy by turning social issues into humour. Yet, perhaps his greatest contribution was outside the spotlight—spending over a decade inspiring people to plant trees, protect the environment, and think beyond themselves. Long after his final curtain call, the seeds he planted continue to grow.