Anushka Shetty in Simbu’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2?

The latest buzz is that Baahubali star Anushka Shetty has been approached to play the lead role in director Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2, which is the sequel to his 2010 superhit romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

If Anushka comes onboard for the film, it will be her second collaboration with the director after Yennai Arindhaal (2015).

Gautham had earlier revealed that he was in talks with Madhavan to make Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2. However, the talks didn’t materialize. Later, the filmmaker confirmed he has retained actor Simbu, who played the lead in the first film.

The sequel will be bankrolled by Vijaya Productions, and it is expected to start rolling only next year. Gautham is currently busy finishing the shooting of his long-delayed film Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The film with Dhanush in the lead entered the final phase of shooting last month. The director is also simultaneously working on the post-production of Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram. Both the films are slated to hit the screens this year itself.

Gautham reportedly also has plans for Yennai Arindhaal 2.

On the other hand, Simbu has also signed at least four new films, according to reports. He is also in talks with young filmmaker Karthick Naren, who made an impressive directorial debut with Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru in 2016.

Simbu is now waiting for the release of National Award-winning director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film reportedly about industrial pollution has a star-studded cast, including Simbu, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Jyothika among others.

