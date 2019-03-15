Anurag Kashyap regrets missing a chance to work on Super Deluxe

Toggle Menu
Starring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan and others, Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial Super Deluxe is all set for worldwide release on March 29.

It looks like Anurag Kashyap was asked to write one of the stories for Super Deluxe.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap took to social media and expressed regret over missing an opportunity to be a part of Aaranya Kaandam director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe.

It looks like Kashyap was asked to write one of the stories for the film. Recently, a special screening of the film was arranged for select people and the Manmarziyaan director was one of the invitees.

Impressed by Super Deluxe, he wrote on Twitter, “Saw Kumar Raja’s “Super Deluxe” – mind blown. So much to celebrate. After having seen the film, my regret to not be part of “Super Deluxe” has grown multi-folds. KumarRaja is an unabashed, fearless filmmaker with so many tricks up his sleeves. I am not at liberty to say things but you just don’t see it coming.”

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan and others, Super Deluxe, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is all set for worldwide release on March 29. While Vijay plays a transwoman, Ramya will be seen as a porn star.

Super Deluxe, said to be an anthology of short films, has been written by Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar, Nalan Kumarasamy and Kumararaja himself.

