Anupama opens up about ‘narcissistic abuse’ after break up post hinting at Dhruv Vikram

Actor Anupama Parameswaran, known for her work in films like Premam, Karthikeya 2 and Tillu Square, has opened up about enduring what she describes as two years of “narcissistic abuse” in her past relationship. The interview comes weeks after a series of cryptic Instagram posts from Anupama set off speculations about an alleged breakup with actor Dhruv Vikram.

In an interview with Dhanya Varma, the actress gave a detailed emotional account of the toll the relationship took on her, physically and mentally. She did not name her former partner. “There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction, behind that one post,” Anupama Parameswaran told Dhanya Varma. Her post on social media read, “You have to let go of the dead end to finally find your peace.” She said the post was not something she put up casually. She had waited until she felt she had genuinely healed before saying anything publicly.

“I did not want to post some random picture. I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually healed. There was a journey of a girl who identified something really big about herself and life and who took her time to heal and voice something so important.” She said that her post drew divisive reactions. While some understood her pain, others left negative comments.

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran on working with Mari Selvaraj in Bison: ‘It changed me as a person’

Anupama used well-known Tamil film characters to describe the pattern of behaviour she experienced. She compared her former partner to the protagonist of Shankar’s Anniyan, a character with a split personality who shifts between drastically different versions of himself. “Many people are not aware of narcissistic abuse. One day he will be Remo. We will be showered with love and care and will possibly feel like the luckiest person alive. However, the next day he will be Anniyan. It will be the most brutal side, and he will not care a hoot about what is happening around him. The same person will play Ambi the next day, apologising to me for his mistakes and crying like a baby. He will promise to never repeat the mistakes, but then again the love cycle continues.” she remarked.

She said that instead of growing during those two years, she found herself shrinking. She lost a significant amount of weight and lived in constant fear, never knowing which version of the person she would be dealing with on any given day.

Also Read: Dhruv Vikram on his father Vikram’s legacy: ‘When he is doing so much for cinema, can’t I try a little harder?’

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Anupama went on to break down how she sees the public response to conversations about narcissistic abuse, sorting people into categories. “The first category are those who know, who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category are those who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term, but they did not have to research about it,” she said. “The third one would call it gender-based and post negative comments based on assumptions.”

But it was the fourth category she said she cared about the most. “The next category is those who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven’t identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category,” she said, referring to people who may be living through the same cycle of abuse without recognising it for what it is.

Alleged break up with Dhruv Vikram

Reports about Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram being in a relationship first appeared in early 2025, around the time the two were shooting and promoting Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film, a sports action drama based on the life of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, released in October 2025. The dating rumours grew stronger after an unverified photograph of the two appearing to share a kiss went viral on social media. Neither of them acknowledged the rumours publicly.

Anupama Parameswaran made her film debut with the 2015 Malayalam blockbuster Premam, in which she played the character Mary George. She has since worked across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, with notable roles in A Aa, Kodi, Shatamanam Bhavati, Karthikeya 2 and Tillu Square. More recently, she appeared in Dragon (2025) and Paradha (2025), and has several upcoming projects including Crazy Kalyanam, Bhogi and Mareechika.

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Neither Anupama Parameswaran nor Dhruv has confirmed or denied the relationship at any point.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal accounts and discussions concerning emotional distress, relationship dynamics, and personal well-being. The views expressed reflect personal experiences shared for informational and editorial purposes, and should not be taken as a substitute for professional mental health or counselling advice.