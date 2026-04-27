Anugraha accuses Resort makers, actor Vijay Kumar of non-payment of fee; Vijay’s wife hits back

A new controversy has rocked the Tamil entertainment industry after actor Anugraha S Nambiar launched a scathing attack against the makers of the ongoing Tamil JioHotstar series, Resort, accusing them of non-payment of remuneration and contractual traps. She also levelled serious accusations against the show’s lead actor, Vijay Kumar Rajendran (Eruma Saani), and his wife, Nakshatra Murthy, including verbal abuse. In video statements shared on Instagram, Anugraha alleged that the makers failed to provide her with work even though she signed a one-year exclusive agreement. She also claimed that she hadn’t been paid for the work she had completed.

Mentioning that although there had been no filming for the past four months, the actor claimed that the show’s makers have not allowed her to take up other opportunities, citing the contract. “I lost a project with JioHotstar itself because they forced me to block my dates, promising an important role in Resort, only to lock me into this situation,” she alleged. Stating that she hails from a small village in Kerala, Anugraha alleged that newcomers were being exploited this way: “You should not use dreamers and beginners like this.”

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She further stated that the episode had a telling effect on her emotionally and physically, with the stress resulting in epileptic seizures and a subsequent fall that required hospitalisation. Due to the non-payment of her salary by the makers of Resort, she said she was struggling financially and even facing starvation.

Anugraha also attacked Vijay Kumar’s wife, Nakshatra Murthy, alleging that she sent an abusive voice message to one of her friends when she was hospitalised. “Either you marry her or tell her to come and act,” Anugraha accused Nakshatra of saying. She further stated that when Vijay learned about her hospitalisation, he, too, was unempathetic and allegedly told her friend that she need not return to the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anugraha S Nambiar (@anugraha_s_nambiar_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anugraha S Nambiar (@anugraha_s_nambiar_)

‘Anugraha is playing with a proper script,’ alleges Nakshatra Murthy

In response, Nakshatra Murthy released a video statement in which she categorically denied all the allegations and shared her side of the story. Mentioning that the friend Anugraha has been referring to called her late at night and screamed at her, she revealed that he simply kept asking for money. “I was patiently speaking to him. I found out later that he was Anugraha’s boyfriend. Vijay Kumar is just an actor. He is not the creator or producer of the series. Why should we give her money? Why should she ask her boyfriend to resort to such means? He is no one to shout at us,” Nakshatra said, adding that Anugraha’s friend had also hurled “abusive” words at them.

Alleging that Anugraha’s issue and their reaction appeared “pre-planned,” Nakshatra added, “They wanted to trigger us. We don’t have proof, nor the necessity to indulge in such cheap antics. Anugraha is playing with a proper script. There is no relation between Vijay and your financial distress. You knew what you were signing for. You should have read the agreement many times. Also, we should only pay for travelling to auditions.” She also shared screenshots of the abusive comments and messages she has been receiving from various netizens on her Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakshatra Murthy (@nakshatra.murthy)

‘Vijay Kumar Rajendran made lofty promises’

In retaliation, Anugraha released another video alleging that there are more victims like her. She said, “When we asked the production team, they said Vijay Kumar is writing the story. They would say, ‘Only when they write the story and your character, can we shoot, right?’ I have addressed this issue with Vijay Kumar several times, who made lofty promises of elevating my character. Your tongue is your enemy, Nakshatra. Why don’t you ask your husband about the promises he made to me? If not him, to whom else can I ask for my remuneration?”

Anugraha further maintained that the person who contacted them was just her friend and not her partner. She added, “If I wanted ‘negative publicity’ and PR, I would have levied allegations against him in one month, why should I wait for so long? I wasted my one year waiting for his fake promises to come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anugraha S Nambiar (@anugraha_s_nambiar_)

Vijay Kumar Rajendran breaks silence

However, the controversy appears to be snowballing further, as Vijay has also released a statement denying Anugraha’s allegations as baseless. In a video statement, he claimed that after the controversy erupted, he subsequently got in touch with the production team and learned that they had already paid her for all the work she had done on the show. Claiming that the producers even gave her Rs 25,000 in advance when she asked them for money for some urgent matter, he alleged that she was yet to return Rs 10,000–15,000 to them.

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Vijay further maintained that he did not discuss financial matters with any of the artistes, as it’s the responsibility of the production team. Recalling an incident from one of the shooting days, he shared that when Anugraha informed the team that she had an audition, they granted her permission to leave without any hesitation, even though she was supposed to be working for them that day. “She did only one scene for us then, and the producers still paid her for the entire day,” he noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay kumar rajendran (@vijayviruz)

Pointing out that he had brought her onto the show while she was a newcomer and no one in the Tamil industry knew about her, Vijay stated that when she eventually informed them that she had received a central character in an upcoming film, they were all happy for her. “But just because you play the lead role in a new film, how can we change our story accordingly and increase your prominence? You agreed to do a supporting character in Resort, worked for two months, and then signed the agreement.” Towards the end, Vijay mentioned that he is considering filing a defamation suit against Anugraha, adding that they have all the evidence against her.

Disclaimer: This report contains unverified claims from a developing professional dispute; the views expressed by the individuals involved are their own and have not been independently verified. Given the mentions of significant emotional distress and health complications, readers are advised to approach the narrative with sensitivity. This content is for informational purposes and does not constitute legal or professional advice.