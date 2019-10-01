Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries fame joins Vijay’s Thalapathy 64

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is putting together a solid star cast for his upcoming project, which will star Vijay in the lead role. A day after revealing that A-lister Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist, the filmmakers on Tuesday announced a new addition to the star cast.

Malayalam actor Antony Varghese is also part of the project, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

Antony made his screen debut with 2017 hit Angamaly Diaries, which was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He went on to star in Swathandriam Ardharathriyil, which was also received well by critics and the audience alike. He is now awaiting the release of Jallikettu. It is his second film under Pellissery’s direction. He will also be seen in upcoming Malayalam film Aanapparambile Worldcup.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is said to have finalised Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame to play the leading lady in Thalapathy 64. The filmmakers are expected to confirm the news officially in the third update, which is due on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Lokesh is currently busy finishing his second film Kaithi, which stars Karthi in the lead role. The trailer of the film has created quite a buzz as it shows Karthi in a never seen before avatar. Interestingly, the film is set to hit the screens for Diwali. If the filmmakers stick to their plan, the film will have a box office clash with Vijay’s most-awaited film Bigil.