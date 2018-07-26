Annanukku Jey trailer could have withheld a few punches

Annanukku Jey stars Dinesh, Mahima Nambiar, Mayilsami and Radha Ravi in key roles. Annanukku Jey stars Dinesh, Mahima Nambiar, Mayilsami and Radha Ravi in key roles.

What does one have to do to enter politics? Join a party and serve the party selflessly. But it also means that you need to be ‘street-smart’ and lie through your teeth. Annanukku Jey makes the above-mentioned interesting observations in its two and half minute trailer. The film seems to follow Sekar’s journey into politics.

The trailer is effectively cut, juxtaposing dialogues spoken by different characters to provide a holistic understanding of the various tangents in the film. On the flip side, the film almost reveals the entire story template, including the journey that Sekar takes. Sekar becomes Mattai Sekar and is a politician of note by the end of the trailer. What surprises await the audience, one isn’t really sure. The film’s title is from the famous Rajinikanth song ‘Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam’ and the makers have used the song in the trailer as well.

Watch Annanukku Jey trailer here:

Annanukku Jey stars Dinesh, Mahima Nambiar, Mayilsami and Radha Ravi in key roles. Directed by Rajkumar, the film is produced by Vetrimaran’s Grass Roots Film Company. Dinesh had also starred in the Vetrimaaran directorial and production Visaranai, which fetched several awards. The film will have music by Thupparivaalan fame Arrol Correli. Annanukku Jey is distributed by Fox Star India.

Dinesh rose to fame with Pa Ranjith’s Attakathi. He later did several acclaimed films such as Cuckoo, Oru Naal Koothu and also played a key role in Kabali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd