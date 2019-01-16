Amit Trivedi scores a peppy wedding tune for Queen remakes

Composer Amit Trivedi has scored a peppy wedding anthem for the south Indian remakes of Queen. The four songs that were released on Wednesday are his alternative to his superhit Queen track “London Thumakda”.

Annachi Kondadu (Tamil), Naale Namma Manelondu (Kannada), London Dhaaka Dol (Telugu) and Kili Penne (Malayalam) celebrate the idea of the bride flying off to London with her husband after the wedding.

For the uninitiated, Queen (2013), a career-making movie for Kangana Ranaut, has been remade in all four south Indian languages with a different set of actors and directors. While Kajal Aggarwal plays the lead role in the Tamil remake Paris Paris, Parul Yadav leads the cast in the Kannada remake Butterfly. Tamannaah Bhatia steps into the shoes of Kangana in the Telugu remake That Is Mahalakshmi and Manjima Mohan plays the lead in the Malayalam remake Zam Zam.

While Ramesh Aravind has directed the Tamil and Kannada versions, the Malayalam remake is helmed by Neelakanta. However, the producers have withheld the name of the director of the Telugu remake.

This is, indeed, a unique attempt in the history of Indian cinema. Parul Yadav, who has also co-produced the remakes, said the project was the brainchild of producer Manu Kumaran. “I think nobody should attempt this until you have that kind of bandwidth and the team to support. I think what my team has pulled off is incredible. I would not advise anybody else to do it unless you have done your homework,” she told Indianexpress.com earlier while discussing the challenges of making such a complex project.