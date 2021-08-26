Annabelle Sethupathi first look: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu horror-comedy to release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Annabelle Sethupathi. Billed as a horror-comedy, the Tamil movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The first look poster features Sethupathi and Pannu. It also features an ominous-looking palace. It seems the film follows the template of director Sundar C’s Aranmanai.

The movie marks Taapsee Pannu’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of two years. It also stars Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad.

Annabelle Sethupathi is helmed by Deepak Sundarajan, son of veteran director-actor Sundarajan. It will release on Disney Plus Hostar on September 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/DTm9WGIf77 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2021

Besides Annabelle Sethupathi, Vijay Sethupathi has multiple films coming out in September. His long-awaited film Laabam, which is National Award-winning filmmaker SP Jhananathan’s last film, is set to open in cinemas on September 10. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial Anne Pope, Nithish Veera and Jai Varman.

Sethupathi’s political satire Tughlaq Durbar will premiere on Sun TV. The premiere date, however, is yet to be announced. Kadaisi Vivasayi, a comedy film directed by M. Manikandan, will also premiere on SonyLiv in September.