Annabelle Sethupathi first look: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu horror-comedy to release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Thursday, August 26, 2021
Annabelle Sethupathi stars Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu, Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 26, 2021 7:23:47 pm
Annabelle Sethupathi will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Annabelle Sethupathi. Billed as a horror-comedy, the Tamil movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The first look poster features Sethupathi and Pannu. It also features an ominous-looking palace. It seems the film follows the template of director Sundar C’s Aranmanai.

The movie marks Taapsee Pannu’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of two years. It also stars Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad.



Annabelle Sethupathi is helmed by Deepak Sundarajan, son of veteran director-actor Sundarajan. It will release on Disney Plus Hostar on September 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Besides Annabelle Sethupathi, Vijay Sethupathi has multiple films coming out in September. His long-awaited film Laabam, which is National Award-winning filmmaker SP Jhananathan’s last film, is set to open in cinemas on September 10. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial Anne Pope, Nithish Veera and Jai Varman.

Sethupathi’s political satire Tughlaq Durbar will premiere on Sun TV. The premiere date, however, is yet to be announced. Kadaisi Vivasayi, a comedy film directed by M. Manikandan, will also premiere on SonyLiv in September.

