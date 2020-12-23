Annaatthe shoot suspended after crew members test positive for coronavirus

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe's shoot has been put on hold. (Photo: Rajinikanth/Twitter)

The shooting of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe has been temporarily suspended after some crew members were tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to the film production confirmed that as many as eight crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

The names of the infected crew members and the positions they hold in the production are unclear. An official statement from the filmmakers is awaited.

The shooting of Annaatthe that was hampered by the coronavirus-induced lockdown was resumed in the second week of December. The production began in Hyderabad, with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and others.

Rajinikanth had taken a chartered flight to Hyderabad along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.

The production is in its last leg, and the filmmakers planned to finish it in a single stretch. Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe boasts of an all-star supporting cast including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

