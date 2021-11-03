scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Annaatthe review and release live updates:

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe movie releases today, Live Updates: Rajinikanth-Nayanthara-Keerthy Suresh-starrer Annaatthe is the perfect Diwali release as it comes out in theatres on November 4.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 3, 2021 8:11:19 pm
rajinikanth Annaatthe releaseRajinikanth and Siva are collaborating for the first time in Annaatthe.

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to give the perfect Diwali gift to fans with the release of his latest film, Annaatthe. The Tamil action-drama has been directed by Siva and also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushboo and others. The film also happens to be the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Siva.

In what we’ve seen in the trailer so far, Annaatthe revolves around Rajinikanth, who plays a doting brother to his highly dependent sister (Keerthy Suresh). However, post marriage, the sister comes out of her comfort zone and the safety bubble of her elder brother. She gets a reality check and the truth of how the world functions sneaks up on her.

While Annaatthe is your staple brother-sister old-school relationship we’ve seen in Indian films for decades, Siva also promises some high-voltage, over-the-top action sequences fraught with signature Rajinikanth dialogues and punchlines.

Rajinikanth, who was recently conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will arrive with Annaatthe on November 4. The film is also important as it will reopen cinema halls in the state.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

20:10 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Annaatthe trailer

Rajinikanth promises a no-holds-barred performance.

19:31 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Can Annaatthe revive Tamil Nadu box office?

Along with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Marvel’s Eternals are releasing on the occasion of Diwali. Will these movies be able to attract the crowd to theatres, which have been quiet since the outbreak of Covid-19?

Rajinikanth recently watched a special screening of Annaatthe with his family, including his grandchild and Dhanush’s son Ved. In a voice message he posted on his Hoote account later, he said, "Ved wanted to watch the film sitting next to me. It was his first time watching my picture in a theatre. And he will never forget this experience in his life. He watched the whole movie with a lot of interest. And after the show, he hugged me tightly and he said to me that he was so happy. I was also very happy."

Annaatthe promises a no-holds-barred performance, by the superstar, who is returning to his commercial space after a long time. He is high on energy, despite the fact that the 70-year-old faced many health issues while shooting this film.

