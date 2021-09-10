Annaatthe first look: Rajinikanth is in festive mood this Ganesh Chaturthi

The first look of superstar Rajinikanth from his upcoming film Annaatthe was released on Friday, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. We can see Rajinikanth dressed in a traditional vesti and shirt, as he performs the rituals. The poster is firmly rooted in festive mood.

Looking at the poster, we can imagine that the moment is set in the backdrop of a village festival, which warrants a high octane celebration song. It is probably Rajinikanth’s introduction scene, so composer D Imman must have composed high energy beats, amplified further by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam’s vocals.

Traditionally, SPB has sung all hero introduction songs in Rajinikanth films. And Annaatthe is no exception. It was said to be his last recording before he passed last year owing to Covid-19 complications.

The film’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the pandemic. Arguably, shooting for Annaatthe must have been a very taxing experience for Rajinikanth. In a way, the film’s production tested both the physical and emotional limits of the 70-year-old star.

The shooting in Hyderabad in December 2020 came to an abrupt halt after crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress led to fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalisation.

Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad before he cancelled the remainder of the schedule and returned to Chennai for complete rest. After regaining his health, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe during the first week of April this year. He shot for the film non-stop for 35 days and completed his portions before the second wave of the pandemic forced the country into another lockdown.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj. Annaatthe is set to open in cinemas on November 4, coinciding with the Deepavali celebration.