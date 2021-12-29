Annaatthe composer D Imman announces divorce from wife Monicka Richard

Music composer D Imman on Wednesday announced that his marriage with wife Monicka Richard had ended over a year ago. He noted that their marriage was legally annulled in November 2020, and requested the media and fans to respect their privacy.

“To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support,” he said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

Imman and Monicka got married in April 2008. They have two daughters, Blessica Kathy and Veronica Dorothy.

The composer recently won a National Award for his score for Viswasam. He had also composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, which was helmed by Siva. Imman has also worked on Suriya’s upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. He has also composed the scores for the upcoming films My Dear Bootham, Captain, Yuddhasatham, and Poikaal Kuthirai.