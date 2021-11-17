Annaatthe box office collection: The Rajinikanth starrer slows down, collects Rs 227.12 crore

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is slowly losing steam at the worldwide box office. While Annaatthe crossed Rs 200 crore in the first week of its release, in the second week, the film managed to so far earn Rs 24.65 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 227.12 crore worldwide.

While fans are lapping up the Rajinikanth starrer, critics panned the film. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote in his review of the movie, “How to review Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe without writing it off mercilessly? There isn’t really much to talk about except for lamenting how director Siva has taken old wine from an old bottle and poured it again in another old bottle. Unlike Pa Ranjith’s Kabali or Kala, this film doesn’t have subtext with deeper meanings to unpack as subtlety or talking about real-world problems is not Siva’s strong suit. Like Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, Annaatthe is neither a clever and fun action film aided by nostalgia.”

#Annaatthe WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 202.47 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 4.05 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 4.90 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 6.21 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 7.14 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 1.02 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 1.33 cr

Total – ₹ 227.12 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 17, 2021

However, earlier this month, Rajinikanth was all praise for Annaatthe director Siva. The actor said Siva promised a hit film and he delivered one.

“By the end of the narration, I was in tears. I shook his hands and requested him to make the film the same way he narrated it to me. He promised me that he will make the film better than his narration. And he also predicted that the family audience will come to theatres in large numbers. And he delivered a hit movie as he promised,” Rajinikanth said in his message posted on his Hoote account.

Annaatthe is one of the biggest movies to hit screens post the second wave of coronavirus. Apart from Rajinikanth, Annaatthe stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu among others.