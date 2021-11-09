Annaatthe box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer zooms past Rs 150 crore mark, mints Rs 186.58 crore

Rajinikanth movie Annaatthe might not have pleased film critics, but that has not stopped it from dominating the box office.

As of Tuesday, the film’s worldwide collection stands at an impressive Rs 186.58 crore, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 42.63 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 33.71 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 28.20 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 11.85 cr

Total – ₹ 186.58 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 9, 2021

Annaatthe is penned and helmed by Siva. The movie, bankrolled by by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Meena, Khushbu, Bala, Kulappulli Leela and Vela Ramamoorthy.

The Diwali release opened to poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “How to review Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe without writing it off mercilessly? There isn’t really much to talk about except for lamenting how director Siva has taken old wine from an old bottle and poured it again in another old bottle. Unlike Pa Ranjith’s Kabali or Kala, this film doesn’t have subtext with deeper meanings to unpack as subtlety or talking about real-world problems is not Siva’s strong suit. Like Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, Annaatthe is not a clever and fun action film aided by nostalgia.”

Annaatthe is currently facing some serious box office competition from MCU’s Eternals and Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi.