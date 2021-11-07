Annaatthe box office collection: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 150 crore mark

Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is minting moolah at the box office. The Diwali release, which hit screens on November 4, is all set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has already earned Rs 146.53 crore worldwide.

Manobala shared via Twitter that Annaatthe minted Rs 70.19 crore on its opening day while on the second day, the Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 42.43 crore. On day three, the film earned Rs 33.71 crore.

Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Meena, Khushbu, Bala, Kulappulli Leela and Vela Ramamoorthy.

In his review of Annaatthe, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Annaatthe features one of the biggest stars of India, and all it has to offer is a bunch of questionable wisdom on affection and relationships. There is something really wrong with what we consider big movies.”