Annaatthe box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film breaks records, on a winning streak

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe might have received mixed reactions from critics and fans but it is sure working wonders at the box office. The film, which released this Diwali on Thursday, has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film managed to mint Rs 70.19 crore gross on its opening day at the box office. On the second day, the Rajinikanth-starrer showed a drop in its performance as it collected only Rs 42.43 crore on Saturday. However, Annaatthe’s worldwide gross box office collection stands at Rs 112.82 crore after two days of release, which makes the film one of the biggest hits of 2021.

“Superstar #Rajinikanth’s #Annaatthe ZOOMS past ₹100 cr at the WW box office in just 2 days. Day 1 – ₹ 70.19 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 42.63 cr, Total – ₹ 112.82 cr,” Vijayabalan’s tweet read.

While the film is minting money, Annaatthe failed to impress critics. In his review for indianexpress.com, Manoj Kumar wrote, “The film exposes a troubling practice in the Tamil film industry. It seems some filmmakers believe that as long as they have Rajinikanth in the lead, they can slack off in the director’s chair. Just write a few punchlines, and string together a few scenes in between fight sequences and songs, creating an illusion of a coherent flow of the story. It is Rajinikanth who has to do all the heavy lifting. He has to compensate for the shortcomings of his directors with every ounce of his energy and strength.” He gave the film only one star.

Annaatthe’s release a day ahead of Hindi film Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar’s film is also grabbing audience’s attention at the box office. It had a blockbuster beginning at the box office with collection of Rs 26.29 crore on Friday.